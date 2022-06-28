Self-build beauty will surely tempt a growing family to move to Langwith

Beautifully presented and generously sized, the four-bedroom, detached property can be found on Langwith Drive in the sought-after village.

And after checking through our photo gallery, you may well think that the asking price of £330,000-plus by Mansfield estate agents Burchell Edwards represents a bargain.

The home is done to a high specification throughout, particularly on the ground floor, which comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, open-plan kitchen/diner with internal access to the garage, utility room and downstairs toilet.

To the first floor are four good-sized bedrooms, including one with en suite facilities, and a spacious family bathroom.

Outside, you will find a paved driveway leading to the garage, both offering off-street parking space, plus an attractive and enclosed, low-maintenance back garden, which features a large lawn and paved seating area.

Langwith Drive is close to popular schools, local amenities, bus routes and road links, not to mention open countryside.

Once you’ve had a look at our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Open-plan kitchen/diner One of the most striking rooms on the ground floor is this modern, open-plan kitchen/diner. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, gas hob, fridge freezer, dishwasher and microwave. There are matching wall and base units, down spotlights, an island incorporating a sink, and also room or a dinner table. Double-glazed bi-fold doors lead to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Utility room Just off the kitchen/diner is this utility room, which has plumbing for a washing machine and dryer. The room is fitted with wall and base units, plus work surfaces incorporating a stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Comfortable lounge It wouldn't be difficult to enjoy a relaxing evening in this comfortable lounge, which overlooks the front of the Langwith property. As in the kitchen/diner and downstairs toilet, the floor is made up of luxury vinyl tiles in oak effect. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Downstairs toilet Before we move upstairs, let's have a quick one in the ground-floor toilet, which is fitted with a WC, wash hand basin with vanity unit and mixer tap, and a towel radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales