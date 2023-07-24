A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield Council seeking permission for the four and five-bedroom detached dwellings, following the demolition of outbuildings at Hill Top Farm, Main Street.

Four four-bedroom semi-detached homes, two four-bedroom detached properties and two five-bedroom detached houses are planned on land to the rear of the existing farmhouse, which would be retained.

The council said: “The existing site is currently predominantly an open area, with remnants of its former use as a farm still visible. There are several outbuildings on site which are in a dilapidated state.”

Access to the site from Main Street, Huthwaite, with old farm buildings visible down the track. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The new application is described as a resubmission of an application for eight homes which was rejected in April with the council describing the scheme as a “contrived, incongruous and visually discordant form of development due to its layout and design, resulting in an overdevelopment of the site”.

The council also said access into the site is “narrow, unlit and has limited passing places” and “it is considered the proposed development fails to provide a safe and suitable access route for all users of Main Street”.

The new application includes “suitable parking and an upgraded access road with internal turning to accommodate a refuse vehicle”, alongside “highway improvements on the existing stretch of Main Street”.

In an access statement accompanying the new application, by Paragon Highways, said: It is considered that the level of traffic generated by the proposed development can

easily be accommodated given the proposed highway improvements and the new access road which takes into consideration the current standards.

"It is therefore concluded that the development is considered acceptable, and that there are no highway safety, capacity, or efficiency reasons why planning consent for the proposed development should not be granted.”

A scheme for five detached dwellings on the site was granted outline planning permission in 2021.