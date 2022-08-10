Rare chance to buy sprawling Victorian residence in exclusive part of Mansfield

Step forward Norfolk House, an imposing, detached Victorian residence in Mansfield, built in 1896 and occupying a delightful elevated position, well back from the road.

It is on the market for £615,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, whose spokesperson enthused: “It is seldom that a property of this calibre and on this street comes on to the market. Viewing is highly recommended.”

Situated on Norfolk Drive, it offers sprawling family living, spread over three storeys and boasting six double bedrooms, plus substantial gardens.

What’s more, it sits in an exclusive suburban location within a leafy conservation area, yet is within walking distance of Mansfield town centre.

The current owners have carried out extensive improvements to the property, creating a home of high standard. It is typical of the Victorian era, with high ceilings, original coving and picture rails. But modern features include underfloor heating to the ground floor.

That ground floor comprises an entrance hall, utility room, open-plan dining kitchen, family room and lounge.

A split-level first floor, with a galleried landing, features the master bedroom with en suite, two further double bedrooms, a WC and a large family bathroom.

The second floor landing leads to three more double bedrooms and a shower room.

There is also a cellar, with light and power points, which contains a new hot-water cylinder and new gas-fired central heating boiler.

Elegant lounge Let's launch our photo gallery of Norfolk House with the first of two large, south-facing reception rooms, the elegant lounge. It features a stunning stone fireplace, which was rescued from a Grade I listed vicarage in north Yorkshire and contains a slate hearth and inset open fire.

Overlooking front garden Another view of the lounge, which overlooks the front garden via two floor-to-ceiling, double-glazed windows.

Underfloor heating Like the rest of the ground floor, the elegant lounge has underfloor heating. There is also coving to the ceiling.

Family room The second large reception room on the ground floor is this characterful family room. It also boasts a stone fireplace, with slate hearth and period-style tiling. Two uPVC, double-glazed patio doors lead out on to the front terrace.