'Pub shed' with bar and gazebo with hot tub at spectacular Forest Town house

A ‘pub shed’ with bar and a fitted gazebo with hot tub are two of the prized assets at this spectacular house in Forest Town that has just come up for sale.

Add in electric gates, an underfloor heating system, five bedrooms, a landscaped garden and a double garage and it’s clear you have a property well worth the guide price of £575,000 that estate agents Purplebricks are asking for it.

Located on Hawksworth Avenue, the house has been individually designed and custom built, and has huge potential throughout for either a professional or a growing family.

So spacious is it that it spans 2,695 square feet, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, stylish fitted kitchen with open-plan dining area, large reception room or lounge, study or playroom, utility room and WC.

The first floor is equally impressive, containing a landing with fitted oak banister and glass panels that leads to all five bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms boast a desk, two have fitted wardrobes and one has a fitted dressing room. At both ends of the floor are modern bathrooms.

Outside, the electric gates open on to a driveway that offers off-street parking space and leads to the garage. The garden features a patio, artificial grass, established trees and fenced boundaries, plus that ‘pub shed’ and gazebo.

If you can’t wait to look inside, simply flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, you can visit the Zoopla website here or the Purplebricks website here.

1 . Welcome in! From the moment you step inside the entrance hall to the Forest Town property, you are struck by the space that is on offer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Study or playroom First stop on our tour is this study or playroom, which has a large bay window that overlooks the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Relaxing spot The study or playroom at the £575,000 property has a relaxing area by the front window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Large and bright lounge The main reception room at the Hawksworth Avenue house is this large and bright lounge. Door lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7