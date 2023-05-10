News you can trust since 1952
This five-bedroom, custom-built, detached house on Hawksworth Avenue in Forest Town is on the market for a guide price of £575,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.
'Pub shed' with bar and gazebo with hot tub at spectacular Forest Town house

A ‘pub shed’ with bar and a fitted gazebo with hot tub are two of the prized assets at this spectacular house in Forest Town that has just come up for sale.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 10th May 2023, 16:38 BST

Add in electric gates, an underfloor heating system, five bedrooms, a landscaped garden and a double garage and it’s clear you have a property well worth the guide price of £575,000 that estate agents Purplebricks are asking for it.

Located on Hawksworth Avenue, the house has been individually designed and custom built, and has huge potential throughout for either a professional or a growing family.

So spacious is it that it spans 2,695 square feet, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, stylish fitted kitchen with open-plan dining area, large reception room or lounge, study or playroom, utility room and WC.

The first floor is equally impressive, containing a landing with fitted oak banister and glass panels that leads to all five bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms boast a desk, two have fitted wardrobes and one has a fitted dressing room. At both ends of the floor are modern bathrooms.

Outside, the electric gates open on to a driveway that offers off-street parking space and leads to the garage. The garden features a patio, artificial grass, established trees and fenced boundaries, plus that ‘pub shed’ and gazebo.

If you can’t wait to look inside, simply flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, you can visit the Zoopla website here or the Purplebricks website here.

From the moment you step inside the entrance hall to the Forest Town property, you are struck by the space that is on offer.

1. Welcome in!

From the moment you step inside the entrance hall to the Forest Town property, you are struck by the space that is on offer.

First stop on our tour is this study or playroom, which has a large bay window that overlooks the front of the house.

2. Study or playroom

First stop on our tour is this study or playroom, which has a large bay window that overlooks the front of the house.

The study or playroom at the £575,000 property has a relaxing area by the front window.

3. Relaxing spot

The study or playroom at the £575,000 property has a relaxing area by the front window.

The main reception room at the Hawksworth Avenue house is this large and bright lounge. Door lead out to the garden.

4. Large and bright lounge

The main reception room at the Hawksworth Avenue house is this large and bright lounge. Door lead out to the garden.

