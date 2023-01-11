Pretty £475,000 three-bed bungalow in Eastwood offers more than meets the eye
A basement, a loft and a large garden offer more than meets the eye at this pretty bungalow in Eastwood, which is for sale.
First impressions might suggest that this is a charming but compact three-bedroom residence on Dovecote Road. However, the basement has the potential to be turned into a games room or office, the loft already offers a bedroom and storage space, while the garden presents a spectacular outlook at the back of the property.
All in all, it is a bungalow on a sizeable plot well worth checking out, with Eastwood estate agents Burchell Edwards inviting offers of more than £475,000.
Set in the heart of town, near Nottingham Road, it is close to shops and amenities, as well as good transport links.
An entrance porch and hall guide you to a spacious lounge that overlooks the garden, dining room, breakfast kitchen, two of the bedrooms, family bathroom, en suite wet room and utility room.
A spiral staircase leads to the loft bedroom, while separate access guides you to the basement, which has heating and double-glazed windows.
Outside, the front driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to a detached garage, which has an electric door, power, lighting and a charging point for electric vehicles. A gate at the side gives access to that stunning and enclosed rear garden.
