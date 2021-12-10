‘Picture perfect’ is how estate agents Buckley Brown describe the detached, three-bedroom property on Abbott Road, which is on the market for £400,000.

And when you check out our photo gallery of the remarkable interior, you will instantly see why.

What’s more, the property is set in a spacious plot featuring landscaped gardens that can only be described as stunning. And it is for sale with no upward chain.

The walls of the home are intricately decorated, and all the rooms, kept to an exceptional standard, have a classic, airy feel.

Although categorised as a bungalow, there are two floors, with the ground floor housing one of the bedrooms, plus a living room, kitchen/diner, utility room, family bathroom and conservatory. Up the stairs, you will find the other two bedrooms.

Once you have marvelled at our photos, please visit the Zoopla website here to find out more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Elegant dining area When you enter the property, an elongated hallway guides you to all the rooms on the ground floor of the bungalow. This is the elegant dining area, one part of the kitchen, which comes complete with a range of units and cabinets with work surfaces over. There is also a sink and drainer, plus space and plumbing for a dishwasher. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Fabulous spot for entertaining Here is another view of the kitchen's 'dining area. We're sure you'll agree it presents a fabulous spot for entertaining guests at dinner parties. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Delightful character A third view of the dining area. Marvel at the delightful surroundings and character of the room Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Beautiful living room The living room can only be described as beautiful. It boasts a carpeted floor, feature fireplace, central-heating radiator and bay window to the front of the property, with a second window to the side. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales