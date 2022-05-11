Plan for 200 homes in Mansfield deferred after concerns over two plots

Mansfield Council’s planning committee has asked developer Barratt David Wilson Homes to come back with amended proposals over two plots on the development at Three Thorn Hollows Farm, after concerns from residents.

The latest committee meeting heard the two plots could lead to the loss of privacy for residents living in existing homes to the north of the development, as well as potential ‘overshadowing’.

A resident speaking against the plans told councillors some of the homes could lead to an ‘overbearing impact’ and loss of light, with the two plots proposed close to homes on nearby Farnsworth Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blidworth Lane, Rainworth.

Councillors agreed to defer the proposals until a future meeting, with the developer asked to speak with objecting residents and find a solution to potential privacy and other adverse impacts.

The development, on farmland off Blidworth Lane, Rainworth, has already been granted outline planning permission, meaning the homes have been agreed upon in principle.

The original proposal could lead to 200 properties, with 10 per cent, or 20 of the homes to be marketed as ‘affordable’.

However, some councillors asked whether the development could be reduced down to 198 properties, so the two affecting plots do not impact existing houses.

This came after the developer offered to reduce the size of the plans, to address concerns from impacted residents.

The meeting also heard the developer is willing to work with residents to find a solution to the issue.

A company spokesman told the meeting that the plans are an ‘acceptable development’” and agreed with council officers’ recommendations for the plans to be approved.

Coun John Smart, member for Ransom Wood ward, where the development would be based, told the meeting: “I would ask the committee to look at those two plots and consider those for another consultation with residents and the planning committee, to see if these matters can be resolved to all peoples’ satisfaction.”