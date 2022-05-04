200 homes recommended for approval on Mansfield-Rainworth border

Mansfield Council’s planning committee is recommended to approve the plans, at Three Thorn Hollow Farm, Blidworth Lane, when councillors meet on May 9.

The development has been put forward by developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

If approved, the homes would be based off a busy country road behind homes on Southwell Road East, Rainworth, and follow other large developments being approved in nearby Blidworth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blidworth Lane, Rainworth.

There have been some objections from nearby residents, with nine submissions totalling 44 specific concerns raised to the council.

These include potential flooding and drainage issues, highway safety concerns, additional traffic in Rainworth and Blidworth, the impact on surrounding nature and woodland, and on biodiversity.

Other concerns include the impact on existing infrastructure like schools, dentists and GP surgeries, a loss of privacy for nearby homes, and issues with drainage, water, air and noise pollution.

However, council planning officers believe the plans will provide a ‘suitable and sustainable development’, while Barratt and David Wilson Homes says its proposals will improve the area.

Statements submitted on behalf of the developer said: “The proposals include a range of open spaces, including a wildlife corridor and children’s play area at the centre of the site.

“The design will create a character unique to the scheme, but also reflects the identity of the local area.

“The scheme also promotes better access to local facilities and public transport, with clear access into the site and the potential for good pedestrian links to its surroundings.”

Documents published ahead of the meeting next week confirm the council will request £108,375 from the developer to ‘mitigate against the effects of the development’.

Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, said it is ‘in a position to support the application’ permitting a series of conditions are placed on the application to ensure it is safe and constructed correctly.

A district council report, from planning officers to members, says: “The site is considered to represent a deliverable residential development scheme within a suitable and sustainable location.

“The proposals can deliver significant benefits to the district, alongside making a significant contribution to the council’s housing requirements over the next 11 years.”