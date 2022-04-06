Picture-book cottage bursting with character could tempt you to move to Ollerton

The two-bedroom detached home, at Forest Side, off Blyth Road, has been given a guide price of £295,000 by estate agents Tristram’s Sales and Lettings, based in Bramcote, Nottingham.

Not only has the cottage been refurbished, it also boasts bags of potential because the plot, which is in a highly sought-after area, is bigger than average. The land could well be used for equestrian purposes.

The property is also close to amenities and within the catchment area of two schools rated ‘Good’ by education inspectors at Ofsted.

The house itself consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom, with a separate utility area, on the ground floor. There are two good-sized bedrooms on the first floor.

Outside, as well as the spacious garden, you will find a garage, storage, off-street parking space at the front and securely-gated parking at the rear.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Let's start in living room As we begin our tour of the Ollerton cottage, let's step directly into the living room. A comfortable space in which to relax, it has lots of natural lighting, thanks to uPVC windows at the front and back of the property. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

2. Cosy nights in The living room lends itself to cosy nights in, watching the telly, in front of a nice, warm fire. The flooring is wooden and there is a ceiling light fitting available. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

3. Fitted log-burner The character of the living room is enhanced considerably by this fitted log-burner. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

4. Dining room Here is the cottage's dining room, which is accessed via the living room and also leads directly to the kitchen. It has a fitted fireplace, wood flooring and a uPVC window to the front of the home. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales