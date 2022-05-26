That’s the bold assertion by Sutton-based sales and lettings agency, Location, about this “exceptionally well presented” four-bedroom house in Kirkby,

Standing proud on a deceptively spacious plot at Main Road in the town, it is on the market for just shy of half a million at £499,950.

The property is a real credit to the current owners, who have spent a lot of time and effort to create a stunning and very individual family home.

Boasting contemporary decor with modern fixtures throughout, it is ripe for moving straight in.

Much thought has gone in to the layout. The result is accommodation that is versatile, with natural light flooding through in abundance.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, study, modern kitchen and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and a family bathroom.

At the front of the house is a red, gravelled driveway, providing plenty of off-street parking space, a garage with remote controlled roller-door, a garden area and outside lighting.

At the back, a lawned garden gives enviable views of the countryside, while a decked patio area is the ideal spot to relax.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

