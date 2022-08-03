Olde-worlde grandeur at this bungalow in sought-after area of Mansfield

Prepare to be impressed with the Lichfield Lane property’s versatile layout and great sense of space too. Not to mention its wraparound garden and long and winding driveway, offering off-street parking.
Estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £385,000, so take a look at our photo gallery to see if it takes your fancy.
As you step inside, a generously sized hallway provides an immediate sense of charm, offering access to the warm and homely living room and brilliant kitchen and dining area.
Across from here is a versatile study and then two large bedrooms, both are which are steeped in classic decor.
Completing the interior are a family bathroom and also an attic that could lend itself as an office.
The exterior ticks all the remaining boxes, with a garden containing a workshop, detached garage, decked seating area and an even a delightful pond. There’s an outbuilding too, which has planning permission to be converted into a home office.