Olde-worlde grandeur at this bungalow in sought-after area of Mansfield

Prepare to be impressed by this classical two-bedroom bungalow on Lichfield Lane in Mansfield. Offers of more than £385,000 are being invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Traditional, almost olde-worlde grandeur stands out at this two-bedroom, detached bungalow in one of the most sought-after areas of Mansfield.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 11:30 am

Prepare to be impressed with the Lichfield Lane property’s versatile layout and great sense of space too. Not to mention its wraparound garden and long and winding driveway, offering off-street parking.

Estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £385,000, so take a look at our photo gallery to see if it takes your fancy.

As you step inside, a generously sized hallway provides an immediate sense of charm, offering access to the warm and homely living room and brilliant kitchen and dining area.

Across from here is a versatile study and then two large bedrooms, both are which are steeped in classic decor.

Completing the interior are a family bathroom and also an attic that could lend itself as an office.

The exterior ticks all the remaining boxes, with a garden containing a workshop, detached garage, decked seating area and an even a delightful pond. There’s an outbuilding too, which has planning permission to be converted into a home office.

1. Spectacular entrance

How about this for a spectacular way to start our tour of the Lichfield Lane property? A grand entrance hall with traditional wood panelling, a cast-iron radiator and solid oak flooring.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

2. Busy kitchen

From the hallway, we move into the brilliant and busy kitchen, which is fitted with shaker-style cabinets, complemented well by a Belfast sink and tiling.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Log burner

An outstanding feature of the kitchen is this log burner with brick surround. Note also the exposed beams that give the room plenty of character.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

4. Dining area

The lovely kitchen has lots of room for a dining table and chairs. The tiled flooring is particularly attractive too.

Photo: BuckleyBrown

