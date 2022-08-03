Olde-worlde grandeur at this bungalow in sought-after area of Mansfield

Prepare to be impressed with the Lichfield Lane property’s versatile layout and great sense of space too. Not to mention its wraparound garden and long and winding driveway, offering off-street parking.

Estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £385,000, so take a look at our photo gallery to see if it takes your fancy.

As you step inside, a generously sized hallway provides an immediate sense of charm, offering access to the warm and homely living room and brilliant kitchen and dining area.

Across from here is a versatile study and then two large bedrooms, both are which are steeped in classic decor.

Completing the interior are a family bathroom and also an attic that could lend itself as an office.

The exterior ticks all the remaining boxes, with a garden containing a workshop, detached garage, decked seating area and an even a delightful pond. There’s an outbuilding too, which has planning permission to be converted into a home office.

1. Spectacular entrance How about this for a spectacular way to start our tour of the Lichfield Lane property? A grand entrance hall with traditional wood panelling, a cast-iron radiator and solid oak flooring. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Busy kitchen From the hallway, we move into the brilliant and busy kitchen, which is fitted with shaker-style cabinets, complemented well by a Belfast sink and tiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Log burner An outstanding feature of the kitchen is this log burner with brick surround. Note also the exposed beams that give the room plenty of character. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Dining area The lovely kitchen has lots of room for a dining table and chairs. The tiled flooring is particularly attractive too. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales