Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s gardens given wildlife-friendly accreditation

Leading developer Barratt Homes has received accreditation from the RSPB for the wildlife-friendly gardens at The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with RSPB guidance, in a bid to create a welcoming space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Nature on Your Doorstep is sponsored by the homebuilder, which is supporting the RSPB to get gardens, balconies and other outdoor spaces blooming and buzzing with life.

To achieve such recognition, the gardens must include a variety of habitat features that support and provide opportunities for wildlife.

The show home and sales centre at Barratt Homes' The Hawthorns development

At The Hawthorns, this included the installation of a wildlife pond, hedgehog home, wildflower meadow, bee, bird and bat boxes, dead wood feature, bird feeding station, herb garden and water butt as well as tree, shrub and herbaceous planting from the RSPB wildlife-friendly garden approved list.

The certified gardens belong to the developer’s four bedroom Radleigh and three bedroom Moresby style show homes at the development. Each of these show homes are available for house hunters to tour and view the nature-friendly features in place.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we're working to create nature rich developments.

“We look forward to seeing our show home garden flourish with wildlife, and visitors to The Hawthorns can gather valuable insights for their own gardens.”

A wildlife friendly garden in a typical show home

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and together they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

The Hawthorns offers a wide selection of traditionally built three bedroom homes.

The sought-after development is ideally located between the market towns of Sutton-in-Ashfield and Mansfield, providing residents with a range of amenities, including cafes, restaurants and shops, close by.

For more information about The Hawthorns, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, for details about the other developments across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.