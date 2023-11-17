'Not just a residence but a lifestyle statement' -- £600,000 dream home in Forest Town

“The epitome of opulence and meticulous design”. That’s how this wonderful, four-bedroom family home in Forest Town has been described by estate agents EweMove.

The company is inviting offers of more than £600,000 for The Spinney, on Ellesmere Road, which it believes is “ a dream home” and “a statement property”.

"It has been crafted with no expense spared, offering an unparalleled living experience,” says a EweMove spokesperson.

Spanning four floors and 2,842 square feet of living space, the property is overflowing with contemporary, cutting-edge features, including a cinema room, a Sonos home sound system, a multi-media system, solar water heating and external CCTV cameras for security.

The spokesperson adds: “The Spinney is not merely a residence. It is a lifestyle statement. With its tasteful design, technological innovations and thoughtful details, this property redefines the notion of a dream home. It invites the new owners to indulge in the pinnacle of comfort and sophistication.”

Wow! Rich praise indeed. Therefore, well worth checking out our photo galley below.

The ground floor features a bright and spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with bi-folding doors opening on to a terrace, dining room, utility room and WC.

The lower-ground floor reveals a sprawling multi-functional room, currently operating as a cinema, with lounge, office, games room and two storage rooms.

The first floor is dedicated to comfort, hosting three double bedrooms, including one with an en suite, a family bathroom and separate WC. Scenic views from the landing enhance the overall allure of level one. The second floor accommodates a fourth generously-sized double bedroom with en suite.

Outside, you will find driveways offering off-street parking space for up to ten cars, plus a detached double garage. At the back, a spacious terrace with seating area overlooks a well maintained garden.

For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Let's step inside Through the front door and into the entrance hallway to begin our tour of the four-storey house that stretches to 2,842 square feet of living space. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Welcoming lounge The welcoming lounge is a captivating space, with its modern feature fireplace and an abundance of natural light streaming in through bi-folding doors. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Bright and comfortable This photo shows how bright and comfortable the lounge is at the £600,000-plus property in Forest Town. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Modern feature fireplace A closer look at the modern feature fireplace in the lounge. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales