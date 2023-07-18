News you can trust since 1952
As pretty as a picture is this four-bedroom, detached house on Bayswater Road, Kimberley that has been transformed by a modern refurbishment. It has a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000 with estate agents Watsons.As pretty as a picture is this four-bedroom, detached house on Bayswater Road, Kimberley that has been transformed by a modern refurbishment. It has a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000 with estate agents Watsons.
Modern refurbishment has transformed Kimberley house into pretty 'forever home'

Feast your eyes on a classic example of how a modern refurbishment can transform a standard, detached house into a forever home.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

This four-bedroom property on Bayswater Road in Kimberley already ticked the location box as it sat on a sought-after cul-de-sac just outside the town centre.

But now it ticks most other boxes too after extensive improvements by the current owners that have created an appealing family home, ready to move into. Estate agents Watsons, of Kimberley and Eastwood, are selling for a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000.

Its kerb appeal is obvious as a pretty property, easy on the eye. But check out our photo gallery below and you will discover that the interior is equally attractive

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining kitchen, garden room, utility room and WC, while the first floor hosts all four bedrooms, plus a wet room.

Outside, a driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a car port. The rear garden is enclosed by fencing and has two patio areas, as well as a timber decking seating area.

Bayswater Road gives easy access to the M1 and A610 and is just a short drive from a wide range of shops and amenities. Nearby schools include Hollywell Primary, Gilthill Primary and The Kimberley School, with sixth form.

Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

This lovely lounge is an ideal place to start our tour of the Kimberley house. It features a cast-iron fire with wooden fireplace surround and large French doors leading out to the back garden.

1. Lovely lounge

This lovely lounge is an ideal place to start our tour of the Kimberley house. It features a cast-iron fire with wooden fireplace surround and large French doors leading out to the back garden.

A second shot of the cosy and bright lounge, which has a wood-effect laminate floor.

2. Cosy and bright

A second shot of the cosy and bright lounge, which has a wood-effect laminate floor.

The dining kitchen has a touch of class about it, with a range of matching wall and base units and granite work surfaces incorporating an inset Belfast sink. A double-glazed bay window, with integrated shutter-blinds, overlooks the front of the property.

3. Classy kitchen

The dining kitchen has a touch of class about it, with a range of matching wall and base units and granite work surfaces incorporating an inset Belfast sink. A double-glazed bay window, with integrated shutter-blinds, overlooks the front of the property.

Integrated appliances in the dining kitchen include a waist-high double electric oven, five-ring gas hob with extractor over, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Adding to the style of the room are a wood-effect laminate floor and ceiling spotlights.

4. Double electric oven

Integrated appliances in the dining kitchen include a waist-high double electric oven, five-ring gas hob with extractor over, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Adding to the style of the room are a wood-effect laminate floor and ceiling spotlights.

