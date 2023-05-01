News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
9 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
28 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
35 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Mansfield house prices increased in February

House prices increased by 1.4 per cent in Mansfield in February, new figures show.

By Will Grimond
Published 1st May 2023, 19:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:38 BST

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.6 per cent annual growth.

The average Mansfield house price in February was £185,122, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4 per cent increase on January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.1 per cent, and Mansfield outperformed the 1 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

House pruices across the East Midlands fell 1.1 per cent in February.House pruices across the East Midlands fell 1.1 per cent in February.
House pruices across the East Midlands fell 1.1 per cent in February.
Most Popular

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Mansfield rose by £19,000 – putting the area ninth among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 14.1 per cent, to £256,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hinckley and Bosworth gained just 4.5 per cent in value, giving an average price of £282,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
A whopping £775,000 minimum for 'phenomenal' four-bedroom stunner in Mansfield

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Mansfield in February – they increased 1.7 per cent, to £96,426 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.8 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detached: up 1.7 per cent monthly; up 12.3 per cent annually; £267,544 average;

Semi-detached: up 1.3 per cent monthly; up 11.6 per cent annually; £173,202 average;

Terraced: up 1 per cent monthly; up 11.1 per cent annually; £134,437 average.

First steps on the property ladder

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First-time buyers in Mansfield spent an average of £163,000 on their property – £17,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £203,000 on average in February – 24.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Mansfield compare?

Buyers paid 25.9 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £250,000 in February for a property in Mansfield. Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared with those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £386,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as more than in Mansfield. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover, £180,000 average, at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in February

  • Mansfield: £185,122;
  • East Midlands: £249,751;
  • UK: £287,506.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Annual growth to February

  • Mansfield: 11.6 per cent;
  • East Midlands: 7.4 per cent;
  • UK: 5.5 per cent.

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands

  • Broxtowe: 14.1 per cent;
  • Hinckley and Bosworth: 4.5 per cent.