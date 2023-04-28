News you can trust since 1952
Offers of more than £775,000 are being invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown for this stunning, grand-looking, four-bedroom, detached property on High Oakham Road in Mansfield.

A whopping £775,000 minimum for 'phenomenal' four-bedroom stunner in Mansfield

When estate agents invite offers of more than a whopping £775,000 for a property in Mansfield, you know it has to be something special.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

And so it is with this stunning four-bedroom detached gem that sits on an incredible plot, within a quiet and highly sought-after part of town on High Oakham Road.

A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown enthuses: “This property offers phenomenal accommodation throughout, with multiple reception rooms, modern fixtures and fittings and delightful gardens to both the front and rear. Words simply cannot to this one justice enough.”

Our photo gallery below takes you on a tour of the house to appreciate its beauty. In brief, the ground floor comprises a sitting room, a large lounge, dining area, impressive kitchen, breakfast or garden room, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, you will find all four double bedrooms, one if which has its own private en suite facility, plus a superb four-piece family bathroom suite.

The wow factor continues outside, where an outstanding rear garden boasts a patio seating area, well-maintained lawn and an idyllic display of shrubbery. At the front, there is a block-paved driveway and double garage, offering space for off-street parking, plus a fabulous lawn that gives the property a sense of grandeur and terrific ‘kerb appeal’.

After you have browsed through our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

Let's begin our tour of the £775,000-plus Mansfield property in the lounge, which is large but plenty cosy enough. Assets are a feature fireplace and sliding doors that lead out to the back garden.

1. Large but cosy lounge

Let's begin our tour of the £775,000-plus Mansfield property in the lounge, which is large but plenty cosy enough. Assets are a feature fireplace and sliding doors that lead out to the back garden.

A second shot of the bright lounge, which also has a large window facing the front of the house. As part of its open-plan layout, it leads seamlessly into the dining room.

2. Bright and open

A second shot of the bright lounge, which also has a large window facing the front of the house. As part of its open-plan layout, it leads seamlessly into the dining room.

As you can see, the lounge at the High Oakham Road property is spacious as well as stylish

3. Spacious and stylish

As you can see, the lounge at the High Oakham Road property is spacious as well as stylish

This compilation of photos from the lounge includes a close-up of the striking feature fireplace.

4. Feature fireplace

This compilation of photos from the lounge includes a close-up of the striking feature fireplace.

