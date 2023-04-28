When estate agents invite offers of more than a whopping £775,000 for a property in Mansfield, you know it has to be something special.

And so it is with this stunning four-bedroom detached gem that sits on an incredible plot, within a quiet and highly sought-after part of town on High Oakham Road.

A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown enthuses: “This property offers phenomenal accommodation throughout, with multiple reception rooms, modern fixtures and fittings and delightful gardens to both the front and rear. Words simply cannot to this one justice enough.”

Our photo gallery below takes you on a tour of the house to appreciate its beauty. In brief, the ground floor comprises a sitting room, a large lounge, dining area, impressive kitchen, breakfast or garden room, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, you will find all four double bedrooms, one if which has its own private en suite facility, plus a superb four-piece family bathroom suite.

The wow factor continues outside, where an outstanding rear garden boasts a patio seating area, well-maintained lawn and an idyllic display of shrubbery. At the front, there is a block-paved driveway and double garage, offering space for off-street parking, plus a fabulous lawn that gives the property a sense of grandeur and terrific ‘kerb appeal’.

After you have browsed through our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

