What more could you ask for? And no wonder Warsop Farm Cottage on Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, part of land extending to almost five acres, is on the market for a guide price as high as £895,000.

The stone-built farmhouse, which offers more than 4,000 square feet of internal floor area, dates back to the 17th century.

But it was extensively renovated ten years ago when a great deal of thought and attention to detail was put into creating what estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners describe as “a truly outstanding home of exceptional quality”.

Beautifully appointed and presented in immaculate condition, the house spans three floors. As well as the six bedrooms, there are six bath/shower rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, lounge, dining room, snug, garden room, utility room and a large conservatory.

Outside, you will find a stable block, which has potential for development, laundry room, menage, a large paddock, superb gardens, patio, front yard and even a pond.

A spokesman for Richard Watkinson says: “This is by far one of the best homes we have had the pleasure to offer to the market in recent times, and viewing is highly recommended.”

1. Lovely lounge The lovely lounge has French doors leading out on to the substantial patio. It also features a stunning stone fireplace with inset multi-fuel stove, laminate floor, beamed ceiling and connecting doors to the snug and dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relaxing snug The snug at Warsop Cottage Farm is a cosy reception room. It has a central beamed ceiling and French doors leading on to the substantial patio outside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Delightful dining room The dining room oozes class and elegance. It boasts a fine fireplace with an inset multi-fuel stove, stone hearth and mantle above, plus a central beamed ceiling and double-glazed windows to the side and rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Huge conservatory Marvel at this huge conservatory, which is almost big enough to host events in its own right! Bright and sunny, it boasts timber, double-glazed windows and French doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales