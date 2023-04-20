Luxury comes as standard at this £750,000 Mansfield house with outdoor kitchen
Luxury comes as standard at this stunning five-bedroom property in the heart of one of Mansfield’s most prestigious areas.
Estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £750,000 for the detached home on Lichfield Lane – and it’s not hard to see why because it boasts an array of exceptional features, both inside and out. These include an amazing fitted kitchen in the garden.
What’s more, it stands on an enviable plot within the sought-after location of Berry Hill, close to excellent schools, amenities, shops and parks.
The entrance hallway creates the perfect first impression and leads to a superb living room and a beautiful dining room. There is a spacious, contemporary kitchen, complete with utility room, and an additional living space that can be put to multiple uses. An impressive study and a WC complete the ground floor.
Head upstairs and you’ll find five double bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite facilities. A modern family bathroom is another highlight.
The exterior is equally appealing, particularly a south-facing rear garden with a well-maintained lawn, patio, seating area and that outdoor fitted kitchen. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a detached garage.
Put pictures to these words by flicking through our photo gallery below. If you need more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.