LOOK: This beautiful, architect-designed five bedroom detached property in Mansfield is on the market

This architect-designed, light-filled home has clearly been designed and built to an exceptional standard and is on the market for £535,000.

On entry, you will find the bright and airy entrance hall which leads first to a reception room, hosting a homely setting in which to relax and unwind, whilst the bay window allows plenty of light to fill the room.

Just next door is the second reception room, complete with a stylish wood burner and is a stunningly decorated space allowing you garden views and access through french doors to the kitchen/dining room, which provides an impressive space for entertaining guests.

The kitchen provides modern-day living at its finest and is complete with a beautiful range of matching wall and base units, with quartz worktop surfaces and integrated appliances. The generous island unit has ample storage beneath. There is plenty of space here for a dining room table and chairs.

The ground floor is complete with a utility room and underfloor heating throughout which completes the luxury feel of this property. The first floor comprises five well-proportioned bedrooms, all of which have been kept to an immaculate standard, along with the master and second bedroom offering the luxury of their very own private ensuites. The master bedroom also boasts a dressing room space.

Just off the landing, there is a modern family bathroom which comprises an impressive four-piece suite. Outside, the garden has been stunningly landscaped with a well-manicured lawn and planted trees, along with a patio seating area, perfect to enjoy summer evening drinks.

The front of this residence hosts a double garage for ample storage space, and a driveway offering private parking for multiple cars.

1 . Family Home This beautiful, architect-designed five bedroom detached property is located in the sought after area of Berry Hill. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Modern The property boasts a luxurious family bathroom fitted with a brilliant modern suite in white comprising; freestanding bath, shower cubicle having a rainfall shower, low level WC and a wash hand basin. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern living The property benefits from a WC with hand wash basin and low flush WC. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sanctuary The property boasts five generous bedrooms Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales