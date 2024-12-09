The property in Cordy Lane, Brinsley boasts stunning views and is on the market for offers over £600,000.

With an array of features including underfloor heating to the ground floor, a stunning open plan kitchen/living/diner with 'Siemens' appliances and Bi-Folds to the rear garden.

The property benefits from five bathrooms, including primary bedroom suite to the top floor with it's own dressing room, office space, stylish en-suite, and bi-folding window opening to become a Juliet balcony to take in the wonderful countryside views.

The luxury home briefly comprises a spacious entrance hallway, integral garage, lounge, downstairs wc, open plan kitchen/living/diner and utility room.

To the first floor the home boasts four double bedrooms, with with en-suite and another with direct access to the main family bathroom.

To the second floor is the primary bedroom suite with dressing room, office space and en-suite.

Outside is a driveway to the front providing ample off road parking, and to the rear is a private enclosed garden.

The property is located in the well regarded village of Brinsley, with open views to both the front and rear, including a nature reserve to the front.

The village has amenities including cafe's and eateries, along with nearby countryside walks.

The nearby town of Eastwood provides further shops and there are excellent nearby road links.

This truly is a stunning individual home.

The front of the property is enclosed by timber fencing to the perimeter with flower bed boarders with a range of plants and shrubs and features a brick paved driveway with space for multiple vehicles, leading to the integrated garage fitted with power, electric up & over door and housing the combination boiler.

The kitchen has a range of matching shaker style wall and base units with marble work surfaces incorporating an inset 1.5 bowl sink. Integrated Siemens appliances including; waist height double electric oven, dishwasher, fridge freezer and wine cooler. Central island offering more storage with marble work surface incorporating an induction hob with downdraft extractor. UPVC double glazed window to the rear, ceiling spotlights and laminate wood flooring with underfloor heating.

Integrated Siemens appliances including; waist height double electric oven, dishwasher, fridge freezer and wine cooler.

The open plan design with easy access to the garden make this the perfect house for entertaining and alfresco dining.