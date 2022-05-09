Land sale moves Warsop homes site step nearer

Acting on behalf of a longstanding client which owned the 40-acre Stonebridge Lane site, property consultancy Fisher German has sold the site with planning permission for 400 dwellings to Barratt and David Wilson Homes.Fisher German secured the 40-acre site’s allocation for housing and Harworth Group achieved outlined planning permission for 400 dwellings in 2018.A reserved matters application was approved by Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, earlier this year, despite concerns over the impact on village infrastructure and ecology.Fisher German then marketed the site and said it received a ‘good level of interest from housebuilders’.Matthew Handford, Fisher German senior development surveyor, said: “We are pleased to have completed a deal with Barratt and David Wilson Homes which will accommodate the great need for both market and affordable housing in the Nottinghamshire area.“It was a pleasure to work with the land department at Barratt and David Wilson North Midlands on a complex sale contract and I am excited to see the development come to fruition, with the outline planning permission granted back in September 2018.“We received a strong level of interest in the site throughout the duration of the process which reflects the positive market conditions for development land at the current time, underpinned by strong sale rates, restricted land procurement opportunities and house price growth.”The next step should see Barratt and David Wilson Homes soon begin work on the site, with the first show homes expected to be open in February 2023.Plans for the development include a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Acquiring the land for our development in Market Warsop is fantastic news as it brings the delivery of 400 much-needed new homes ever closer for Nottinghamshire property seekers.“The plans for the development include a mix of housing, including 80 affordable homes, and will form part of a major investment in the Warsop area. Our development will also underpin about 800 jobs for local people.”