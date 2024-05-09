A striking external design sets the tone for a unique and lavishly presented interior – and it all adds up to a stunning four-bedroom home that is well worth taking a look at via our photo gallery below.

We’re sure you’ll be suitably impressed by the Rockcliffe Grange property in the Berry Hill area of town which is on the market for a guide price of £400,000 with Mansfield-based estate agents Bairstow Eves.

The house’s versatile layout is spread over three floors and its location is close to shops and amenities, as well as being within the catchment area for High Oakham Primary School.

On the ground floor, which benefits from underfloor heating throughout, a large entrance hallway leads to an exceptional open-plan kitchen, with lounge and dining area, as well as a utility room and WC.

The first floor hosts a secondary lounge, a double bedroom and an impressive shower room, while the second floor contains three more bedrooms, en en suite bathroom and a spacious family bathroom.

The wow factor extends to the exterior, where there is an easily maintained frontage, with gated access to a piece of land ideal for off-street parking, and a splendid garden at the back. The garden includes a patio seating area, a wooden-built seating area with an aluminium pagoda, a raised lawn outside lighting and a brick-built barbecue.

There is also the bonus of a superb garage, which is divided into two. One part is used for storage, while the other has been converted into an amazing, cosy living space, which is fully insulated with electrics and lighting. At the front of the garage is a tarmac driveway offering more off-street parking space.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Open-plan lounge and dining area We start our tour of the £400,000 Mansfield property on the ground floor, much of which is dedicated to an open-plan layout that contains a kitchen and this lounge and dining area. Art the far end are double-glazed bi-folding doors that lead to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Doors to the garden Once the bi-folding doors of the lounge and dining area, this is the view. In the background, you can see how the open-plan space extends into the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Stylish, contemporary kitchen Here is the contemporary kitchen, complete with a stylish range of base and wall-mounted units, extra larder storage units, work surfaces and an inset stainless steel sink with a Quooker tap. Integrated appliances include a five-ring induction hob with a designer cooker hood above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Double oven and underfloor heating A different view of the kitchen, which also boasts a double oven with microwave, fridge freezer, double wine fridge and integrated dishwasher. As well spot lighting, there is under-counter and plinth lighting, while the whole open-plan space benefits from a tiled floor and underfloor heating Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales