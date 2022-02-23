The detached property on Spindle Court, close to the junction of Sutton Road and Sheepbridge Lane, is on the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £290,000.

You might think that represents a bargain once you’ve marvelled at the proud, beautifully presented frontage and stepped inside.

A spacious hallway guides you to a homely living room, which boasts patio doors leading to the conservatory.

On the other side of the hall is a dining room, and then a good-sized kitchen. There is also a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, four well appointed bedrooms have all been tastefully decorated and cared for. One of them features the added luxury of an en suite, while you will also find a family bathroom.

The exterior will tick all your remaining boxes. Enjoy a well-established and private garden at the back, a driveway and garage at the front, and also a lovely patio area.

Take a look at our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Homely living room The main room on the ground floor of the property is this homely living room, where the main focal point is a feature fireplace with surround. At the far end are patio doors that lead into the conservatory Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Ideal for entertaining A second shot of the living room, which shows how large, bright and airy it is, making it the ideal spot for entertaining guests. A window overlooks the front of the property, while the floor is carpeted. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Good-sized kitchen The kitchen is a good size and comes complete with matching cabinets, a work surface, integrated double oven, gas hobs, tiled splashback and extractor fan. There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. All you need The kitchen really does have all you need, including an inset sink and drainer with a mixer tap above. The window faces the back of the property, while the door provides access to the back garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales