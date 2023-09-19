News you can trust since 1952
Immaculate and impeccable -- the only words to describe £620,000 Kirkby stunner

Immaculate and impeccable are the words that spring to mind when looking round this stunning five-bedroom family home that is up for sale in Kirkby.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST

We’re back on Derby Road with a detached property that has just come on to the market for £620,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

It is bright, spacious and modern, and designed for families that are seeking style, substance and convenience.

Our photo gallery below gives you a good idea of what to expect inside. The ground floor welcomes you to a cosy lounge, while at the heart of the home is a large, beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, where the space is enhanced by bi-folding doors that lead to the back garden. Not far away are a small utility room and a contemporary downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts five generously-sized bedrooms, each maintained to a high standard. Two of them have their own prove en suite facilities for added luxury, while a family bathroom, off the landing, caters for the needs of a busy household.

Outside, you will find a sizeable and well-kept rear garden with extensive lawn, patio seating area, summer house, garden shed and mature shrubs. At the front, a private driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to an integral garage.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

We begin our tour of the £620,000 property in the heart of the home, which is the large and beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area. It's bright and spacious, with integrated appliances including an eye-level double oven.

1. Heart of the home

We begin our tour of the £620,000 property in the heart of the home, which is the large and beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area. It's bright and spacious, with integrated appliances including an eye-level double oven. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The high-quality kitchen boasts a range of gloss wall and base units with complementary worktop over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. There is a hob with stainless steel extractor fan above, integrated dishwasher, breakfast bar, underfloor heating, downlights and space for a double fridge/freezer.

2. High-quality kitchen

The high-quality kitchen boasts a range of gloss wall and base units with complementary worktop over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. There is a hob with stainless steel extractor fan above, integrated dishwasher, breakfast bar, underfloor heating, downlights and space for a double fridge/freezer. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Just off the kitchen is a small utility room, complete with a range of high-gloss units, and space and plumbing for a washing machine. A door leads outside.

3. Small utility room

Just off the kitchen is a small utility room, complete with a range of high-gloss units, and space and plumbing for a washing machine. A door leads outside. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The open-plan section also includes this smart living area, which has ample space for relaxing and entertaining. Underfloor heating and downlights add to the sense of style.

4. Smart living area

The open-plan section also includes this smart living area, which has ample space for relaxing and entertaining. Underfloor heating and downlights add to the sense of style. Photo: BuckleyBrown

