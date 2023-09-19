Immaculate and impeccable -- the only words to describe £620,000 Kirkby stunner
We’re back on Derby Road with a detached property that has just come on to the market for £620,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.
It is bright, spacious and modern, and designed for families that are seeking style, substance and convenience.
Our photo gallery below gives you a good idea of what to expect inside. The ground floor welcomes you to a cosy lounge, while at the heart of the home is a large, beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, where the space is enhanced by bi-folding doors that lead to the back garden. Not far away are a small utility room and a contemporary downstairs WC.
The first floor hosts five generously-sized bedrooms, each maintained to a high standard. Two of them have their own prove en suite facilities for added luxury, while a family bathroom, off the landing, caters for the needs of a busy household.
Outside, you will find a sizeable and well-kept rear garden with extensive lawn, patio seating area, summer house, garden shed and mature shrubs. At the front, a private driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to an integral garage.