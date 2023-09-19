Immaculate and impeccable are the words that spring to mind when looking round this stunning five-bedroom family home that is up for sale in Kirkby.

We’re back on Derby Road with a detached property that has just come on to the market for £620,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

It is bright, spacious and modern, and designed for families that are seeking style, substance and convenience.

Our photo gallery below gives you a good idea of what to expect inside. The ground floor welcomes you to a cosy lounge, while at the heart of the home is a large, beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, where the space is enhanced by bi-folding doors that lead to the back garden. Not far away are a small utility room and a contemporary downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts five generously-sized bedrooms, each maintained to a high standard. Two of them have their own prove en suite facilities for added luxury, while a family bathroom, off the landing, caters for the needs of a busy household.

Outside, you will find a sizeable and well-kept rear garden with extensive lawn, patio seating area, summer house, garden shed and mature shrubs. At the front, a private driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to an integral garage.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Heart of the home We begin our tour of the £620,000 property in the heart of the home, which is the large and beautiful open-plan kitchen, diner and living area. It's bright and spacious, with integrated appliances including an eye-level double oven. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . High-quality kitchen The high-quality kitchen boasts a range of gloss wall and base units with complementary worktop over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. There is a hob with stainless steel extractor fan above, integrated dishwasher, breakfast bar, underfloor heating, downlights and space for a double fridge/freezer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Small utility room Just off the kitchen is a small utility room, complete with a range of high-gloss units, and space and plumbing for a washing machine. A door leads outside. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Smart living area The open-plan section also includes this smart living area, which has ample space for relaxing and entertaining. Underfloor heating and downlights add to the sense of style. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales