House worth £1/2 million in Mansfield Woodhouse sure to attract interest

The detached, freehold property on Springwood Drive is on the market with a guide price of £500,000, but the Express Estate Agency says it is happy to invite all offers.

It’s easy to see why because the home has so many appealing assets, most notably large rooms suitable for a range of uses.

As well as the four double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite, there are three reception rooms.

You will also find a modern kitchen, which can be used too as a breakfast area and family room, plus a utility room, cloakroom/WC and four-piece family bathroom.

The house sits on a corner plot with gardens at the front and back, plus a driveway and double garage.

Springwood Drive is close to shops, schools, transport links and other amenities, while it is also, of course, a short drive to Sherwood Forest.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Lovely lounge The first reception room is this lovely lounge, which offers a generous amount of space for furniture. It also boasts a feature fireplace, with decorative surround, carpeted floor, a window to the front of the house and French doors that open into the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and homely This is another view of the lounge. As you can see, it is large, bright and homely. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Modern kitchen Let's move in to the modern kitchen now. It is an open-plan room with a central island breakfast bar and a range of modern white gloss wall and base units with black worktops. There is also an inset sink basin with a drainer and mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family room too The kitchen doubles up as a family room with space for furniture to suit a range of uses. An integrated set of appliances includes a dishwasher and a double oven with a countertop hob and overhead extractor hood. French doors lead to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales