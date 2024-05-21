Excited estate agents Watsons, of Kimberley, go so far as to describe the four-bedroom beauty on Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale as “the home of dreams”.

"We don’t have enough words to describe a property which is such a superb family home,” says a Watsons spokesperson. “There is little for the new, lucky owners to do except move in and enjoy.”

Priced at £700,000, the house has a traditional feel to it with feature fireplaces and beams, but it is so beautifully presented and meticulously maintained that it fits the bill for modern living too.

Marvel at assets such as four reception rooms, a balcony to the primary bedroom, solar panels for low energy bills, a private garden with amazing views, a covered, outdoor entertaining area with space for a hot tub, a double garage and a workshop. The solar panels generate approximately 3,600 kWh per year, which means running costs are extremely low for a property of this size.

You can take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. In brief, you will find that the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, sitting room, study, open-plan kitchen and family room with balcony, a play room, utility room, side lobby and a downstairs shower room. All four double bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, there is off-street parking space at the front of the property, leading to the garage, while the main, south-facing garden sits at the back, with a paved patio, turfed lawn, flowerbed borders and a range of plants and shrubs, plus a barked play area.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Lovely lounge sets tone This lovely lounge sets the tone for the rest of the £700,000 Jacksdale property. A large, double-glazed bay window at the front of the property injects lots of natural light, while a feature fireplace, with an inset gas multi-fuel burner, adds style. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

2 . L-shaped contemporary kitchen Next stop is the L-shaped, contemporary kitchen. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and gas hob with extractor over, fridge freezer, waist-height microwave, dishwasher and wine cooler. Underfloor heating, ceiling spotlights and a high-quality laminate wood flooring are other notable features. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

3 . Functionality and style The kitchen offers functionality and style. A range of matching wall and base units is offset by granite work surfaces that incorporate an inset quartz sink bowl with flexi-tap and drainer. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The kitchen flows seamlessly into this dining room which, in turn, adjoins a family room or extra living space. Photo: Watsons Photo Sales