Historic 18th Century cottage of true character for sale in heart of Kimberley
Sample a taste of true character in the heart of Kimberley with this three-bedroom cottage, believed to date back to the 1700s.
The property on Greens Lane has undergone partial refurbishment, but it retains many charming, historic features without compromising on functionality.
It is for sale with respected Kimberley and Eastwood estate agents Watsons, who are inviting offers of more than £325,000.
In brief, the cottage comprises an entrance hall, lounge, newly-fitted dining kitchen and, upstairs, three bedrooms and a freshly-fitted bathroom.
Outside, a lawned garden at the front has been lovingly maintained, while a gravelled driveway provides good off-street parking space and leads to a garage. At the back, there is a paved patio, which offers a high level of privacy.
Greens Lane is within walking distance of shops, schools, transport links and amenities. So, if you’re feeling tempted to join the queue of potential buyers, please check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64090548