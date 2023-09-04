Highways chief waives £82,390  bond to speed up new social housing schemes in village near Mansfield

Coun Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire Council cabinet member for highways assets and transport, approved that a Guarantee Bond or cash deposit could be waived for Bolsover Council concerning agreed highway changes for the three developments in Whaley Thorns.

The district council developments are for new social housing on The Woodlands, West Street and off Moorfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A county council spokesman said: “As the developer is a local authority, the county council considers the risks of default or financial insolvency are negligible and is therefore able to waive the requirement for a Guarantee Bond to ensure the development is undertaken in a timely fashion and social housing is provided for the benefit of the local community.”

Sign up to the weekly Homes and Gardens newsletter. Household hacks, design inspiration and more. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Street, Whaley Thorns. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The district council has already been given planning permission for the housing developments, which will all need highways improvements.

The Woodlands development involves the construction of 19 homes with a new junction onto The Woodlands which would attract a total bond value of £16,872.

Five homes are also planned for West Street with the widening of a small part of West Street and the construction of a new footway with an expected bond payment of £43,827.

Coun Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire Council cabinet member for highways assets and transport. (Photo by: Derbyshire Council)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moorfield Lane development involves six new homes on two sites off Moorfield Lane and includes new footways and a carriageway normally requiring a £21,646 bond.

The county council – which confirmed its decision to waive the bond on August 16 – has previously waived this type of bond when similar work has been undertaken by another Local Government organisation, and when it has been deemed that any risk of the work not being completed is minimal.

Bolsover Council has also confirmed that it is willing to underwrite the works and complete them to an adoptable standard outlined by the county council.