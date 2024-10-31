Standing tall and proud in Forest Town is this imposing four-bedroom, detached property on Fitzwilliam Drive. Offers of more than £360,000 are being invited by Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown.placeholder image
Standing tall and proud in Forest Town is this imposing four-bedroom, detached property on Fitzwilliam Drive. Offers of more than £360,000 are being invited by Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Handsome house with games room stands tall and proud in quiet corner of Forest Town

By Richard Silverwood
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
With its unique layout and multitude of rooms to explore, no wonder this imposing house stands tall and proud over a quiet area of Forest Town.

One of those rooms is a superb converted games area in one half of the double garage. But that merely puts the icing on top of a considerable, tasty cake.

The rest of the four-bedroom, detached property is as handsome on the inside as it looks from the outside and is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard.

It can be found on Fitzwilliam Drive, close to New Mill Lane, and it is on the market with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £360,000.

Each room brings an element of elegance that radiates throughout, starting in a wonderful living room, with bay window and feature fireplace, where French doors lead into an open-plan conservatory and diner.

From here, an archway flows nicely into a modern kitchen before the ground floor is completed by a WC and a versatile room currently used as a home office.

Heading to the first floor, you’ll discover four immaculate bedrooms, including a master with en suite and built-in wardrobes, plus a modernised family bathroom.

Outside, the driveway provides ample off-street parking space and leads to the impressive double garage that contains the games room. At the back, there is an enclosed garden with a well-maintained lawn and patio for al fresco dining.

Check it all out via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Let's open our photo gallery in the modern kitchen of the £360,000-plus Forest Town home. It offers an extensive range of contemporary, matching units and cabinetry, with complementary work surfaces over and an inset sink.

1. Modern kitchen

Let's open our photo gallery in the modern kitchen of the £360,000-plus Forest Town home. It offers an extensive range of contemporary, matching units and cabinetry, with complementary work surfaces over and an inset sink. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The attractive kitchen comes with a range of integrated appliances, plus space for additional ones too. The door you can see gives access to the side of the property.

2. Appliances aplenty

The attractive kitchen comes with a range of integrated appliances, plus space for additional ones too. The door you can see gives access to the side of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
There is space within the kitchen for a dining or breakfast table, but the room also flows seamlessly into an open-plan conservatory and diner, as you can see to the right.

3. Fine dining

There is space within the kitchen for a dining or breakfast table, but the room also flows seamlessly into an open-plan conservatory and diner, as you can see to the right. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The open-plan conservatory/diner is a marvellous room, full of light thanks to wonderful windows. With a comfortable living area, it is a terrific sociable space too for entertaining family and friends

4. Open-plan conservatory/diner

The open-plan conservatory/diner is a marvellous room, full of light thanks to wonderful windows. With a comfortable living area, it is a terrific sociable space too for entertaining family and friends Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice