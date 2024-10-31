One of those rooms is a superb converted games area in one half of the double garage. But that merely puts the icing on top of a considerable, tasty cake.

The rest of the four-bedroom, detached property is as handsome on the inside as it looks from the outside and is a true credit to its current owners, who have kept it to an exceptional standard.

It can be found on Fitzwilliam Drive, close to New Mill Lane, and it is on the market with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers of more than £360,000.

Each room brings an element of elegance that radiates throughout, starting in a wonderful living room, with bay window and feature fireplace, where French doors lead into an open-plan conservatory and diner.

From here, an archway flows nicely into a modern kitchen before the ground floor is completed by a WC and a versatile room currently used as a home office.

Heading to the first floor, you’ll discover four immaculate bedrooms, including a master with en suite and built-in wardrobes, plus a modernised family bathroom.

Outside, the driveway provides ample off-street parking space and leads to the impressive double garage that contains the games room. At the back, there is an enclosed garden with a well-maintained lawn and patio for al fresco dining.

Check it all out via our photo gallery below.

1 . Modern kitchen Let's open our photo gallery in the modern kitchen of the £360,000-plus Forest Town home. It offers an extensive range of contemporary, matching units and cabinetry, with complementary work surfaces over and an inset sink. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Appliances aplenty The attractive kitchen comes with a range of integrated appliances, plus space for additional ones too. The door you can see gives access to the side of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Fine dining There is space within the kitchen for a dining or breakfast table, but the room also flows seamlessly into an open-plan conservatory and diner, as you can see to the right. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Open-plan conservatory/diner The open-plan conservatory/diner is a marvellous room, full of light thanks to wonderful windows. With a comfortable living area, it is a terrific sociable space too for entertaining family and friends Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales