Grand design and luxury at a £600,000 Mansfield home for the perfectionist

When you’re hunting for a new home, are you a perfectionist? Someone who yearns for on-trend and contemporary style throughout?

If so, pause your search right there. Because this five-bedroom, detached property at Rockcliffe Grange in Mansfield could be the answer to your prayers.

It’s on the market for £600,000 with Ravenshead estate agents Gascoines, who describe it as “the most perfect, executive-style family home, boasting a grand design and sitting on a beautiful prime plot”.

Once you’ve checked out the spacious house, offering high-end living and finished meticulously, via our photo gallery below, you will find it hard to disagree with Gascoines’ verdict.

The layout is superbly presented, with large, light-filled rooms making effective use of space and embracing modern design.

An inviting entrance hall sets the tone on the ground floor, leading to a useful cloakroom with fitted suite, a bright and elegant lounge and a spectacular, open-plan kitchen/diner and family living room that spans the rear of the house and also features a utility room.

The luxury continues on the first floor, where all five bedrooms, finished to the highest of decorative standards, can only be described as immaculate. The master boasts its own en suite, and not far away is the family bathroom.

Outside, a private driveway, offering off-street parking space, leads to an integral double garage, and sits next to a stylishly landscaped garden. At the back, another beautiful garden features a lawn, a large, terraced patio and a variety of ornamental trees and shrubs.

It is all well fenced, offering a secure perimeter and a safe environment, alongside a charming, wooded backdrop that adds to the serene sense of peace and tranquillity.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Striking lounge We begin our photo tour of the property in the striking lounge, which has a touch of elegance about it thanks to its tasteful, modern decor and luxurious carpet. Underfloor heating adds a cosy extra. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Three full-height windows Distinctive features of the lounge are three full-height windows that work together to create a fabulous sense of space and light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Spacious and fresh A final glance at the lounge emphasises how spacious it looks and how fresh it feels. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Stunning open-plan kitchen/diner and living room Time now for our first look at the stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, which also includes a living area. It spans the rear of the £600,000 property. In the foreground is a seating area where the family can get together. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales