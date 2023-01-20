Glorious views and ingenious summer house at two-bedroom bungalow in Eastwood
“Pull up a pew and take a look at that view!” That’s the cry from estate agents Watsons about this delightful two-bedroom bungalow that has hit the property market in Eastwood.
Backing on to open fields, the detached home on Chewton Street, just a short drive from the town centre, is deceptively spacious.
And at £325,000, its selling points are not just the glorious views. It is superbly presented, complete with a newly-fitted kitchen, while the beautifully landscaped, south-facing garden has to be seen to be believed. You fill find not only a well-maintained lawn but also an ingenious, timber-built summer house, a covered, decked seating area and paved patios with a timber-built shed.
No wonder the Kimberley-based estate agents are so enthusiastic about it.
Inside the bungalow proper, a hallway guides you to a lounge with bay window, two bedrooms, a shower room and that breakfast kitchen with pantry.
There is also plenty of off-street parking space on the gravel and concrete driveway at the front of the property, where another asset is a single garage with up-and-over door.
