The four-bedroom semi-detached house on Haywood Avenue, Blidworth that is up for sale via online auction after being damaged by fire.

The semi-detached property, at 33 Haywood Avenue in the village, has been given a guide price of only £40,000.

Previously a four-bedroom home, it requires modernisation throughout, but would be ideal for anyone keen to take on a project.

The auction is being hosted by Taylor James Auctions, of Birmingham and Manchester, on Wednesday, July 13 from 8 am.

If you are interested in making a bid, you will need to register here first.

As you can see from our video above, the ground floor of the property comprises an entrance hall, two reception rooms, including one with an en suite shower/WC, a kitchen/diner and a bathroom and toilet.

The four bedrooms can be found on the first floor, while there is a garden both at the front and the back of the house, with space for off-street parking. The property carries an EPC rating of F.

The ground floor is available for viewing before the auction takes place. Open viewing sessions have been organised for this coming Thursday (June 30) from 9.30 am to 10 am, Saturday, July 9 from 9.30 am to 10 am and Monday, July 11 from 9.30 am to 10 am.