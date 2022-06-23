It is a unique and elegant grade II listed property on Crow Hill Drive that is steeped in outstanding quality and even has its own tower.

Positioned in a sought-after conservation area, the seven-bedroom house really is state of the art and sure to induce that much-documented wow factor.

Offers of more than £925,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, and potential buyers can be encouraged by the fact that there is no upward chain.

BuckleyBrown describe the home as “stunningly proportioned throughout” with “an incredible ground-floor space that has high ceilings, a sizeable entrance hallway and multiple reception rooms”.

Those rooms include a gorgeous kitchen, separate lounge, dining room and drawing room with original fireplaces, office, orangery and pool room, pantry, shower room and access to the cellar.

Via a curved staircase, you will be welcomed on to the first floor by a landing with period marble columns. Seven impressive bedrooms have been kept to a pristine standard. Two of them have their own luxury en suite facilities, while another comes with its own cinema-style screen.

The first floor also houses a family bathroom, plus two WCs. And if that’s not enough, there is access to the tower for amazing views of the grounds.

The grandeur continues outside, where a plot spanning seven-tenths of an acre features magnificent gardens, patio seating areas and outbuildings that include a single and double garage, laundry room, stores and WC.

In addition, there’s a large driveway, alarm system and CCTV for security, plus a hot tub that buyers can negotiate to purchase if they wish.

Check out our extensive photo gallery of the property before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Luxurious lounge The first ground-floor reception room to inspect is this luxurious lounge, with its feature fireplace and gas stove. Wooden panelling gives the room an air of authority. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Bright and beautiful The lounge is as bright as it is beautiful, thanks to these two windows to the side of the property. The floor is carpeted. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Elegant dining room The dining room at the Mansfield mansion is the epitome of elegance. A fireplace, coving and wooden-plank flooring are all notable features, while three tremendous bay windows face the side of the house and propel lots of natural light into the room. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Drawing room Let's move on now to the drawing room, which is bright and cosy. Another feature open fireplace stands out, as do four windows that look out on the back and side of the property and also to the orangery. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales