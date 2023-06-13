Family house of showhome standard on cul-de-sac close to Kimberley town centre

An executive house, presented to showhome standard, with no expense spared on additional features – and within walking distance of Kimberley town centre.

If that sounds the ideal proposition for you, then feast your eyes on this four-bedroom, detached property on Laverock Close, which is on the market for offers of more than £450,000 with Kimberley and Eastwood estate agents, Watsons.

Located on the corner of a pleasant cul-de-sac and within a popular residential area, it is the ideal home for a modern family.

The ground floor comprises a spacious entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, utility room, open-plan L-shaped lounge with dining area, conservatory, bathroom and one of the four bedrooms, which is currently being used as a sitting room.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to the other three bedrooms and also a shower room.

Outside, gated access leads directly to a detached garage and large driveway, which provides off-road parking space for multiple vehicles.

The front exterior also boasts a lawn and an extra, block-paved driveway, while the rear contains a pretty, predominantly paved garden, secured by a brick wall and latticed fencing.

All this, and the property is close to all the shops, amenities and transport links in the middle of Kimberley.

