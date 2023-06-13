News you can trust since 1952
Offers of more than £450,000 are invited by estate agents Watsons for this impressive family home, set on the corner of a pleasant cul-de-sac on Laverock Close, Kimberley

Family house of showhome standard on cul-de-sac close to Kimberley town centre

An executive house, presented to showhome standard, with no expense spared on additional features – and within walking distance of Kimberley town centre.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

If that sounds the ideal proposition for you, then feast your eyes on this four-bedroom, detached property on Laverock Close, which is on the market for offers of more than £450,000 with Kimberley and Eastwood estate agents, Watsons.

Located on the corner of a pleasant cul-de-sac and within a popular residential area, it is the ideal home for a modern family.

The ground floor comprises a spacious entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, utility room, open-plan L-shaped lounge with dining area, conservatory, bathroom and one of the four bedrooms, which is currently being used as a sitting room.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to the other three bedrooms and also a shower room.

Outside, gated access leads directly to a detached garage and large driveway, which provides off-road parking space for multiple vehicles.

The front exterior also boasts a lawn and an extra, block-paved driveway, while the rear contains a pretty, predominantly paved garden, secured by a brick wall and latticed fencing.

All this, and the property is close to all the shops, amenities and transport links in the middle of Kimberley.

For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

We start our tour of the Laverock Close property in the main reception room, which is an open-plan, L-shaped lounge with dining area. A double-glazed bay window faces the front of the house.

1. Open-plan L-shaped lounge

We start our tour of the Laverock Close property in the main reception room, which is an open-plan, L-shaped lounge with dining area. A double-glazed bay window faces the front of the house. Photo: Watsons

A second shot of the lounge and dining area. In the distance, you can see a set of French doors that lead to the conservatory.

2. French doors to conservatory

A second shot of the lounge and dining area. In the distance, you can see a set of French doors that lead to the conservatory. Photo: Watsons

In one corner of the lounge at the £450,000-plus property is this attractive log-burning stove.

3. Log-burning stove

In one corner of the lounge at the £450,000-plus property is this attractive log-burning stove. Photo: Watsons

By the French doors and close to the log-burning stove in the open-plan lounge is this pleasant dining area. Perfect for family meals.

4. Dining area

By the French doors and close to the log-burning stove in the open-plan lounge is this pleasant dining area. Perfect for family meals. Photo: Watsons

