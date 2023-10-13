If an oasis of leafy calm, tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, takes your fancy, then this modern bungalow in Ashfield could be the next home for you.

The four-bedroom, detached property, which can be found on Green Farm Road in Selston, has so much space, both inside and out. For instance, the secluded, south-facing garden stretches to 40 metres long.

The interior has been extended and much improved and would be perfect for busy families looking for an accessible, single-storey home, especially as it backs on to Selston Country Park.

Offers in excess of £475,000 are invited by estate agents The Avenue, who are based in Sutton Coldfield, and you can find out why by browsing through our photo gallery below.

The entrance hall leads to a spacious, split-level lounge, which is the social hub of the bungalow. This, in turn, leads to a conservatory, while a modern, fitted kitchen/diner has a welcoming feel, with a handy utility room nearby.

All four bedrooms are doubles, although one is currently being used as a study, and the master has access to an en suite bathroom.

If you love firing up the barbecue in the summer, there is a choice of two patio seating areas outside, as well as a sun-trapped lawn. A shed and a separate wooden workshop or studio, with light and power, are additional assets.

As well as the country park, Green Farm Road is close to the village’s schools and shops, and also a skate park, while the town of Eastwood is, of course, not far away.

Once you’ve checked out our gallery, feel the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

View from the skies Before we step inside, let's take a view from the skies with a drone shot that shows how the bungalow and its lengthy garden fit in to the Selston landscape.

Social hub of the home The social hub of the £475,000-plus home is this spacious, split-level lounge, which leads to the conservatory. It is the ideal room for all the family to get together.

Fling open the doors From the lounge, fling open the doors and make your way into the conservatory, which is a bright and warm retreat.

Colourful conservatory The colourful conservatory is a relaxing space that offers lovely views of, and access to, the garden.