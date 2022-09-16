Extension excellence! Ravenshead home now has six bedrooms and is worth £800,000

Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms now grace the traditional, detached house that sits back from Nottingham Road on a plot spanning almost half an acre.

Beautifully presented, it has been greatly extended over the years and now offers a wealth of living space. It is ideal for a large and growing family or for entertaining, and accommodating, guests.

As you approach, you are welcomed by a gated entrance to the grounds, where a sizeable driveway provides ample off-road parking space and leads to a detached double garage.

Stepping inside, the spacious entrance hallway gives you access to a substantial, 29-foot living.dining room and a fine breakfast kitchen that has recently been upgraded. The ground floor also features a sitting room, utility room, WC and shower room.

Upstairs, you will find six bedrooms, five of which are doubles and generously proportioned. Three of the bedrooms boast en suite facilities, while four have fitted wardrobes. There is also a modern family bathroom.

The whole house has been cleverly screened from the road, with large lawns to the front. At the back, there is a paved patio and seating area, while hedgerow borders ensure the garden is enclosed and private.

The £800,000 tag is a guide price with Sutton-based estate agents Frank Innes. Call them to arrange a viewing.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Upgraded breakfast kitchen Through the front door and the entrance hallway and into the first ground-floor room to take a look at. It's the breakfast kitchen, which has recently been upgraded. It is fitted with modern wall and base units and boasts integrated appliances, as well as an island. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sparkling sight A second shot of the breakfast kitchen, which really is a sparkling sight after its facelift. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Feel and flow The Ravenshead property has a lovely feel and flow to it. This photo shows how the breakfast kitchen eases towards the lounge and dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Substantial lounge Also off the hallway is this substantial lounge or living room, which also extends to form a dining room. A bay window and feature fireplace make it bright, warm and welcoming. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales