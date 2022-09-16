News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow the lengthy driveway to this beautifully presented and extended six-bedroom home, which is set back off Nottingham Road in Ravenshead. It has a guide price of £800,000 with Sutton estate agents, Frank Innes.

Extension excellence! Ravenshead home now has six bedrooms and is worth £800,000

You’d struggle to find a better example in the Mansfield area of a house that has been more effectively extended than this immaculate £800,000 property in Ravenshead.

By Richard Silverwood
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:00 pm

Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms now grace the traditional, detached house that sits back from Nottingham Road on a plot spanning almost half an acre.

Beautifully presented, it has been greatly extended over the years and now offers a wealth of living space. It is ideal for a large and growing family or for entertaining, and accommodating, guests.

As you approach, you are welcomed by a gated entrance to the grounds, where a sizeable driveway provides ample off-road parking space and leads to a detached double garage.

Stepping inside, the spacious entrance hallway gives you access to a substantial, 29-foot living.dining room and a fine breakfast kitchen that has recently been upgraded. The ground floor also features a sitting room, utility room, WC and shower room.

Upstairs, you will find six bedrooms, five of which are doubles and generously proportioned. Three of the bedrooms boast en suite facilities, while four have fitted wardrobes. There is also a modern family bathroom.

The whole house has been cleverly screened from the road, with large lawns to the front. At the back, there is a paved patio and seating area, while hedgerow borders ensure the garden is enclosed and private.

The £800,000 tag is a guide price with Sutton-based estate agents Frank Innes. Call them to arrange a viewing.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Upgraded breakfast kitchen

Through the front door and the entrance hallway and into the first ground-floor room to take a look at. It's the breakfast kitchen, which has recently been upgraded. It is fitted with modern wall and base units and boasts integrated appliances, as well as an island.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Sparkling sight

A second shot of the breakfast kitchen, which really is a sparkling sight after its facelift.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Feel and flow

The Ravenshead property has a lovely feel and flow to it. This photo shows how the breakfast kitchen eases towards the lounge and dining room.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Substantial lounge

Also off the hallway is this substantial lounge or living room, which also extends to form a dining room. A bay window and feature fireplace make it bright, warm and welcoming.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
MansfieldSuttonZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 5