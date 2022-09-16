Extension excellence! Ravenshead home now has six bedrooms and is worth £800,000
You’d struggle to find a better example in the Mansfield area of a house that has been more effectively extended than this immaculate £800,000 property in Ravenshead.
Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms now grace the traditional, detached house that sits back from Nottingham Road on a plot spanning almost half an acre.
Beautifully presented, it has been greatly extended over the years and now offers a wealth of living space. It is ideal for a large and growing family or for entertaining, and accommodating, guests.
As you approach, you are welcomed by a gated entrance to the grounds, where a sizeable driveway provides ample off-road parking space and leads to a detached double garage.
Stepping inside, the spacious entrance hallway gives you access to a substantial, 29-foot living.dining room and a fine breakfast kitchen that has recently been upgraded. The ground floor also features a sitting room, utility room, WC and shower room.
Upstairs, you will find six bedrooms, five of which are doubles and generously proportioned. Three of the bedrooms boast en suite facilities, while four have fitted wardrobes. There is also a modern family bathroom.
The whole house has been cleverly screened from the road, with large lawns to the front. At the back, there is a paved patio and seating area, while hedgerow borders ensure the garden is enclosed and private.
The £800,000 tag is a guide price with Sutton-based estate agents Frank Innes. Call them to arrange a viewing.