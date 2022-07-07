The location of the four-bedroom, detached property certainly ticks the right box, given that it’s in the heart of Ravenshead, one of Nottinghamshire’s premier villages.
And the asking price of £525,000 with estate agents Gascoines might not put some people off either, especially once they’ve checked out our photo gallery, which reveals a home in superb order.
Situated on Bourne Drive, the house boasts top-quality, bespoke finishes throughout, with the ground floor dominated by a dream kitchen diner with bi-fold doors that open out to the garden.
A contemporary entrance hall, stylish sitting room, utility room and cloakroom make up the ground floor before a slick staircase takes you to the impressive double bedrooms and family bathroom.
Outside, an integral garage, with electric roller-door, power and lighting, and front driveway offers ample space for off-street parking, while the garden at the back has been designed with families and enjoyment in mind. Mainly laid to lawn, it also features a large, tiled patio area for seating, plus a useful storage building for children’s toys or hobbies.