Introducing Rydal House on High Oakham Road, a magnificent five-bedroom detached home that is for sale with Nottingham-based estate agents Belvoir Sales for an asking price of £795,000.

With more than 3,000 square feet of living space, the property maintains many original features from its early days more than 100 years ago, such as high ceilings, large sash windows, deep plaster covings, picture rails, deep skirting boards and cast-iron radiators.

But it has moved with the times too, and is decorated to an amazingly high standard, while offering the kind of space and flexibility demanded by a 21st century family.

The highlight of the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen that flows into a stunning garden room or orangery. This leads to a newly landscaped, private garden, which is a veritable sun trap and features a pond and fountain

The ground-floor hallway also guides you to a living room or lounge, a sitting room or den, a beautiful library and a utility room, while all five, good-sized bedrooms, as well as a custom-built family bathroom, are upstairs. The primary bedroom has access to a four-piece en suite.

Outside, as well as the garden, there is parking space spanning the length of the plot, leading to a detached double garage, complete with large workbench.

A spokesperson for Belvoir Sales says: “This property is a rare find. The current owners had not planned on selling, hence the many improvements that have been recently undertaken. It is being sold with no upward chain.”

Take a look inside via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Come on in! Step through this impressive double front door, framed by a mature, cultivated hedge, to take a look inside the £795,000 Mansfield property. An entrance porch has tiled flooring, a fitted bench and coat hooks. Photo: Belvoir Sales Photo Sales

2 . Welcoming hallway This welcoming and grand entrance hallway guides you to the rooms on the ground floor of the house. It features stained glass windows, a chandelier, two cast-iron radiators and an under-stairs cupboard. Photo: Belvoir Sales Photo Sales

3 . Contemporary kitchen The first room we come to is this contemporary kitchen, which has been recently upgraded and is fitted with everything a family may need. A range of storage cupboards and larder units, granite worktops, a tiled herringbone floor and ceiling spotlights add real style, while there is ample space for a breakfast table Photo: Belvoir Sales Photo Sales

4 . Appliances aplenty Modern, integrated appliances within the kitchen include a free-standing range cooker with gas hob and double oven, microwave, 50/50 fridge freezer and dishwasher. As you can see, the kitchen opens into the garden room or orangery. Photo: Belvoir Sales Photo Sales