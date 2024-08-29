Welcome to Friars Cottage on Warsop Road, which is an exquisite example of how to blend period features with modern comforts.

The three-bedroom, detached property exudes timeless elegance but it has been cosmetically updated, preserving character while adding contemporary touches.

Complete with an outbuilding that could be converted into a bar or games room, it has just arrived on the market for a sale price of £270,000 with respected Coventry-based estate agents, Blatch Fine Homes.

As you approach the cottage, the newly-built porch and hall invite you inside, where you are greeted by two nicely appointed reception rooms. The first is a good-sized lounge with dining space, and the second is a cosy snug, with doors to the garden. Access to the snug is via original, enchanting stone steps that remind all of the property’s rich history.

At the heart of Friars Cottage is a stunning kitchen/dining room, while the ground floor is completed by a bathroom/WC. All three generously proportioned bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a stylish family bathroom.

The unique appeal of the property continues outside, where a picturesque garden features a lawn, decked seating and entertaining area and space for barbecues, as well as the outbuilding.

The cottage is well worth taking a look round, so why not peruse our photo gallery below? For more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Elegant living room We begin our tour of the £270,000 Mansfield Woodhouse cottage in the main reception room, which is this elegant and spacious lounge. It is perfectly cut out for serene family living and includes a feature fireplace.

2 . Comfort and charm A second shot of the lounge, which exudes comfort and charm.

3 . Quiet dining space A corner of the lounge includes this quiet dining space, ideal for refined entertaining.