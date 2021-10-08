It sits in the heart of the prestigious village of Linby, just outside Hucknall and a stone’s throw from the main A60 Mansfield-Nottingham road.

Built and designed by the current owners, it boasts a beautiful but contemporary style. Its layout has been carefully thought out and is sure to meet the needs of most families.

The floor-space of more than 5,500 square feet hosts six bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus four reception rooms all offering a different feel.

A superb dining kitchen will not disappoint, nor will the heated porcelain tiled floor that runs through the entire property.

Outside, you will find a large garden and an attractive patio area with adjacent barbecue and stone oven.

A detached garage, the first floor of which has been converted into a gym, can house up to five vehicles.

The exact price tag for the Linby Lane property is £1,495,000. Check out our photo gallery and then the listing on the Zoopla website here.

1. Imposing from all angles The exterior of the Linby Lane property is imposing from all angles. This photo shows a view from the back Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Elegant entrance hall The property seeps grandeur from the outset, with a fabulous porch opening into this magnificent reception hallway. It includes a grand oak staircase of bespoke design, a porcelain tiled floor, attractive feature-fireplace, ceiling spotlights and an under-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Stylish dining kitchen Whether it be for entertaining or enjoying family breakfast, this stylish dining kitchen is at the heart of the home. There is a wealth of base and wall units, plenty of worktop space and a central island that houses a double-width oven and six-point electric induction hob with extractor over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Big and bright The dining kitchen is so big and bright, we need a second look at it. There is a built-in microwave, a further electric oven and grill, two wine-coolers, and space for an American-style fridge freezer, washing machine and coffee machine, while the dining area provides ample space for a large table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales