Charm and character at £950,000 historic former farmhouse in Southwell

Lovingly maintained and modernised by the current owners, the four-bedroom property can be found on Westhorpe in the town and is being marketed by estate agents Alasdair Morrison.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, 26-foot living room, snug, dining area, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and an annexe that boasts either a guest bedroom or a study/office and also an en suite shower room.

Upstairs, you will find a master bedroom with en suite facilities, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The exterior is equally impressive, comprising a private, lawned garden with a high, brick boundary wall and a long driveway to a double garage.

1. Large living room The large living room exemplifies the character of the Southwell property. It features a beamed ceiling and two Gothic arched Yorkshire casement windows to the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Feature fireplace A second look at the living room, which is 26 feet long. It includes a feature fireplace with a stone hearth and brick inset, three radiators and wall lights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cosy snug Another beamed ceiling in the cosy snug, which also benefits from a feature fireplace, log burner with stone hearth, brick inset and fireside shelving. Other assets are a quarry tiled floor, a Yorkshire casement window, wall lights and corner cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Attractive kitchen Next stop is the attractive kitchen, which has an integrated fridge and dishwasher, CDA range cooker with five-ring hob, centre island with granite worktop and a breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales