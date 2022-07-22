Butterfly home donated to Edwinstowe care home to help residents enjoy their garden

David Wilson Homes has donated the equipment to Nightingale Nursing and Care Home, on Fourth Avenue, close to the house-builder’s Thoresby Vale development.

It is hoped the home and butterflyboms – biodegradable pollinators to be planted – will attract butterflies, adding to residents’ enjoyment in the garden.

Catherine Egley, Nightingale senior home manager, said: “The residents have enjoyed the donation and it has given them a sense of wellbeing and a nice area to visit within the grounds, which are due for landscaping, but the donations will be a part of the refurbishment plans.”

The team at Nightingale Nursing and Care Home accepting the butterfly home donation.

The donation was made to mark Butterfly Conservation’s big butterfly count.

The UK-wide survey is designed to assess the health of our environment, simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies and some day-flying moths we see on a daily basis.

Mark Cotes, David Wilson Homes North Midlands managing director, said: “Ensuring we provide homes for wildlife, as well as our customers, is one of our greatest priorities as a leading housebuilder.

“We also aim to ensure our communities are involved in the bid to support local wildlife and hope the donation to Nightingale Nursing and Care Home will help the residents to enjoy watching butterflies visit their garden.”