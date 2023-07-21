The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.2 per cent over the last year.

The average Ashfield house price in May was £190,151, Land Registry figures show – a 2.5 per cent increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3 per cent, and Ashfield was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Across May, house prices in the East Midlands rose by 0.3 per cent. (Photo by: Andrew Matthews/PA/Radar)

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ashfield rose by £9,400 – putting the area 14th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Amber Valley, where property prices increased on average by 9.7 per cent, to £234,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £168,400 on their property – £8,100 more than a year ago, and £45,500 more than in May 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £209,500 on average in May – 24.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Ashfield in May – they increased 2.9 per cent, to £142,283 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.8 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.5 per cent monthly; up 5.8 per cent annually; £273,048 average;

Semi-detached: up 2.3 per cent monthly; up 5 per cent annually; £175,335 average;

Flats: up 2.8 per cent monthly; up 4.5 per cent annually; £96,635 average.

How do property prices in Ashfield compare?

Buyers paid 23.1 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £247,000 in May for a property in Ashfield. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £394,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Ashfield. Rutland properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Bolsover, £177,000 average, at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in May

Ashfield: £190,151;

East Midlands: £247,242;

UK: £285,861.

Annual change to May

Ashfield: 5.2 per cent;

East Midlands: 3.4 per cent;

UK: 1.9 per cent.