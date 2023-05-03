News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
Welcome to Holly End, on Calladine Grove in Sutton. An immaculate, four-bedroom family home that is in the market for £500,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.Welcome to Holly End, on Calladine Grove in Sutton. An immaculate, four-bedroom family home that is in the market for £500,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.
Welcome to Holly End, on Calladine Grove in Sutton. An immaculate, four-bedroom family home that is in the market for £500,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

'Arguably one of best homes available in local area' -- £500,000 Sutton beauty

When one of Mansfield’s leading estate agents describes a property as “arguably one of the best homes available in the local area”, you are obliged to sit up and take notice.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:38 BST

So it is with Holly End, an immaculate, four-bedroom, detached house in a lovely position at the end of a cul-de-sac in Sutton that has just been added to the market by Richard Watkinson and Partners for £500,000.

A spokesperson for Richard Watkinson says: “Holly End was built by Bryant Homes in 2003 and has been owned by our clients since 2009. A significant amount of refurbishment and modernisation has been carried out, with a great deal of thought and attention, to create a wonderful, contemporary family home of high calibre.”

Substantial and versatile, the property can be found on Calladine Grove, which is part of a desirable and highly regarded Ashfield estate.

Not only is it beautifully presented, it is also environmentally friendly. App-controlled solar panels, complete with a 6kw battery, are available to buy by separate negotiation. But an upgraded gas central heating system is included. It features a new Worcester Bosch boiler, installed in 2022, with Hive app and modern Milano Aruba aluminium radiators.

Marvel too at LED lighting, an app-controlled CCTV security system, solid oak internal doors, fitted window-shutters and a superbly-appointed Neville Johnson staircase in American white oak with glass balustrade that extends to a galleried landing on the first floor.

The ground floor layout comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan dining and living kitchen, dining room, garden room, gym or fifth bedroom, cloakroom, utility room and office. That landing leads to a huge master bedroom with en suite wet room, three further bedrooms, a second en suite shower room and a Jack and Jill en suite bathroom.

Outside, a driveway leads to an integral double garage with remote-controlled electric doors.The landscaped front garden features a lawn, plants, shrubs, a stone pathway and LED floodlights. The back garden is equally impressive, with lawns, stone patios, LED feature lighting, plants, shrubs and a further decked patio with steps to a hot tub that can be bought by separate negotiation.

Flick through our photo gallery below to get a feel for the property, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The impressive entrance to Holly End, complete with a large, open-fronted storm porch, stone pillars at each end and a contemporary, composite front door by Rockdoor.

1. Welcome in!

The impressive entrance to Holly End, complete with a large, open-fronted storm porch, stone pillars at each end and a contemporary, composite front door by Rockdoor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Once through the front door, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall, with its large quartz-tiled floor. Leading to most of the main rooms on the ground floor, it also includes a modern aluminium radiator and coving to the ceiling.

2. Inviting entrance hall

Once through the front door, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall, with its large quartz-tiled floor. Leading to most of the main rooms on the ground floor, it also includes a modern aluminium radiator and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The main reception room on the ground floor of the £500,000 house is this spacious and stylish lounge. It is distinguished by a stone fireplace with inset gas fire, but is also notable for its laminate floor by Quick-Step, large, double-glazed bay window facing the back of the house and eight LED ceiling spotlights.

3. Spacious lounge

The main reception room on the ground floor of the £500,000 house is this spacious and stylish lounge. It is distinguished by a stone fireplace with inset gas fire, but is also notable for its laminate floor by Quick-Step, large, double-glazed bay window facing the back of the house and eight LED ceiling spotlights. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining room is a pleasant space for family meals or for entertaining friends. As you can see, it flows seamlessly into the garden room.

4. Pleasant dining room

The dining room is a pleasant space for family meals or for entertaining friends. As you can see, it flows seamlessly into the garden room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:SuttonMansfield