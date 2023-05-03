When one of Mansfield’s leading estate agents describes a property as “arguably one of the best homes available in the local area”, you are obliged to sit up and take notice.

So it is with Holly End, an immaculate, four-bedroom, detached house in a lovely position at the end of a cul-de-sac in Sutton that has just been added to the market by Richard Watkinson and Partners for £500,000.

A spokesperson for Richard Watkinson says: “Holly End was built by Bryant Homes in 2003 and has been owned by our clients since 2009. A significant amount of refurbishment and modernisation has been carried out, with a great deal of thought and attention, to create a wonderful, contemporary family home of high calibre.”

Substantial and versatile, the property can be found on Calladine Grove, which is part of a desirable and highly regarded Ashfield estate.

Not only is it beautifully presented, it is also environmentally friendly. App-controlled solar panels, complete with a 6kw battery, are available to buy by separate negotiation. But an upgraded gas central heating system is included. It features a new Worcester Bosch boiler, installed in 2022, with Hive app and modern Milano Aruba aluminium radiators.

Marvel too at LED lighting, an app-controlled CCTV security system, solid oak internal doors, fitted window-shutters and a superbly-appointed Neville Johnson staircase in American white oak with glass balustrade that extends to a galleried landing on the first floor.

The ground floor layout comprises an entrance hall, lounge, open-plan dining and living kitchen, dining room, garden room, gym or fifth bedroom, cloakroom, utility room and office. That landing leads to a huge master bedroom with en suite wet room, three further bedrooms, a second en suite shower room and a Jack and Jill en suite bathroom.

Outside, a driveway leads to an integral double garage with remote-controlled electric doors.The landscaped front garden features a lawn, plants, shrubs, a stone pathway and LED floodlights. The back garden is equally impressive, with lawns, stone patios, LED feature lighting, plants, shrubs and a further decked patio with steps to a hot tub that can be bought by separate negotiation.

Flick through our photo gallery below to get a feel for the property, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Welcome in! The impressive entrance to Holly End, complete with a large, open-fronted storm porch, stone pillars at each end and a contemporary, composite front door by Rockdoor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Inviting entrance hall Once through the front door, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall, with its large quartz-tiled floor. Leading to most of the main rooms on the ground floor, it also includes a modern aluminium radiator and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Spacious lounge The main reception room on the ground floor of the £500,000 house is this spacious and stylish lounge. It is distinguished by a stone fireplace with inset gas fire, but is also notable for its laminate floor by Quick-Step, large, double-glazed bay window facing the back of the house and eight LED ceiling spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Pleasant dining room The dining room is a pleasant space for family meals or for entertaining friends. As you can see, it flows seamlessly into the garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

