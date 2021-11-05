The students from The Joseph Whitaker School, Warsop Lane, Rainworth, were given a tour of Harron Homes’ Thoresby Vale development.

The 23 students and accompanying teachers were given a guided tour around the Edwinstowe development which features three, four and five bedroom homes surrounded by views of Sherwood Forest, by David Milne, site manager, Niall Gibson, assistant site manager and Paul Walters, sales manager.

The tour involved taking students through both completed and upcoming phases of the development, which meant donning hi-vis vests and hard hats as they explored the site, working with teachers to evaluate what the say.

Jon Souter, school head of geography, “I was delighted when Harron Homes accepted our proposal to survey the site, to then also offer to guide our students around was a fantastic gesture and we are grateful staff took time from their busy jobs to facilitate this.

“The students will have learned a lot from the experience, and I’ve already had a few students expressing interest in getting into the housebuilding industry.”

Mr Walters said: “At Harron, we like to contribute to the local community in various ways, and schools are always key to that.

“We were delighted to show the pupils around our development and hope they took a lot way from the experience.”