It’s the last plot available of a new development, named Kings Court, comprising just five detached bungalows, finished to a high standard off Alfreton Road.

The three-bedroom bungalow, which is being marketed by estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, represents an ideal chance for those looking to downsize to single-storey living.

A spokesperson said: “Demand for new bungalows is increasing all the time. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a modern, low-maintenance home in an established suburban location.”

The property consists of an L-shaped hallway, lounge, contemporary kitchen/diner with French doors, three bedrooms, including one with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room.

It benefits throughout from internal oak veneer doors, high-quality carpets, Amtico flooring, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Outside, the front of the bungalow has its own private drive and turning space with a boundary of black railings.

There are landscaped gardens to the front and side, mainly laid to lawn but also featuring an Indian sandstone patio and path. An additional paved patio area could house a shed.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Step right in! As you step inside the front door, you are greeted by this L-shaped entrance hall. It features an Amtico floor, double power point, radiator, loft hatch, smoke alarm and four ceiling spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen/diner The first room to inspect on our tour is this modern and spacious kitchen/diner. It includes wall cupboards with under-lighting, base units and drawers with brushed metal handles, and work surfaces. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. French doors to the garden A second look at the kitchen/diner reveals French doors leading out into the garden. There is also an inset stainless steel sink with drainer and mixer tap, plus a built-in storage cupboard housing the gas-fired central heating combi boiler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Impressive in every way A final shot of the kitchen/diner, which is impressive in every way. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and a four-ring electric hob with extractor hood above. There is plumbing for a washing machine and space for a fridge freezer, not to mention ceiling spotlights, a smoke alarm and a TV point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales