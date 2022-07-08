Several pubs closed in Ashfield during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic placed extraordinary pressure on pubs and the hospitality sector as national lockdowns forced closures, while demand took a hit as punters chose to stay at home to avoid catching the virus.

Data from real estate adviser Altus Group shows there were 64 pubs in Ashfield as of June – down from 69 in March 2020, before the first lockdown.

Mansfield had 69 in June, unchanged from March 2020.

Nationally 7,000 pubs have been shuttered over the last decade.

Across the East Midlands there have been 86 closures since the start of the pandemic, including 20 this year.

Altus said pubs could have fared worse during the pandemic and instead proved ‘remarkably resilient’ during the economic turbulence.

However, Robert Hayton, Altus UK president, warned they are now dealing with ‘soaring energy costs, inflationary pressures and tax rises’ which may force more pubs to close.

Pub numbers across England and Wales have dropped below 40,000 for the first time, with 200 lost between December 2021 and the end of June.

Altus Group said these pubs will likely have been demolished, or turned into homes, shops or offices.

The rising costs of energy, goods and labour have been blamed for falling profits and the industry is now urging the Government to provide more support.

Emma McClarkin, British Beer and Pub Association chief executive, said: “When pubs are forced to close, it’s a huge loss to the community, and these numbers paint a devastating picture of how pubs are being lost across the country.

“As a sector we have just weathered the hardest two years in memory and now face the challenge of extreme rising costs, with only one in three hospitality businesses currently profitable.

“It’s essential we receive relief to ease these pressures, or we risk losing more pubs.”

A Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: “We understand the challenges the pubs sector is facing.

“This is why we are supporting pubs across the UK with 50 per cent business rates relief, freezing alcohol duty rates on beer, cider, wine and spirits and increasing the employment allowance.