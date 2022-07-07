Search is on for alternative plans after bus route serving Mansfield, Ashfield and hospitals faces the axe

This service, which runs between between Sutton and Nottingham, via Skegby, King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Rainworth, Blidworth and Ravenshead, is currently supported by a subsidy from the county council of £35,000 a year.

During the pandemic and into this year the Government have supported bus companies so that routes can continue to operate through the Bus Recovery Grant.

This subsidy funding which is in addition to the £35,000 from the county council is coming to an end in September and Trentbarton have taken a commercial decision to no longer operate this route, as passenger levels have not recovered to a commercially sustainable level.

The 141 Trentbarton bus service could be axed

Gary Wood, head of Transport and Highways at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The county council has not withdrawn the funding it was providing for this service.

"The decision to stop the service has been made by the bus operator due to the falling numbers of passengers and the fact the Government subsidy is coming to an end.

“The county council fully appreciates the strength of local feeling on how important this service is and we are, as a matter of urgency, exploring other options.

"As soon as this work has been undertaken, we will update residents with our findings.”

Trentbarton says the service is not carrying enough passengers to justify continuing to run it.

Coun Tom Smith, councillor for Blidworth and Rainworth, said: “Trentbarton is a private, commercial company, and they have made a commercial decision to cancel this service. The 141 actually runs on a financial loss every month.

“Nottinghamshire County Council actually give an overall of £4.1 million to local buses and bus companies every year, one of the highest amounts for a local council in the whole country.

"This is not something we are required to do, but is something we do regardless.

“As Rainworth and Blidworth’s councillor, and someone who uses the 141 himself, rest assured that I am all over this.