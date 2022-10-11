Real ale festival planned at Mansfield and Ashfield pubs

The Widow Frost, on Leeming Street, and The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, both in Mansfield town centre, as well as The Picture House, Fox Street, Sutton, and The Regent, Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, are hosting the festival – featuring ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

The JD Wetherspoon pubs will host the festival from Wednesday, October 12, until Sunday, October 23.

A selection of 25 real ales, including three from brewers in South Africa, Norway and Australia – but who have brewed their beers in England for the festival – will be available during the festival, all priced at £1.99 per pint.

The Widow Frost, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The festival line-up includes: Jester, from Green Jack Brewery; Shepherd Neame’s Rebel Flame; All the Leaves are Brown, from Brewster’s Brewery; Green King’s Bonkers Conkers; Hoptober, from Coach House Brewery; Lancaster Brewery’s Kaleidoscope; and Victory Ale, from Batemans Brewery.

Overseas ales are Autumn Amber, from Mad Giant Brewery in South Africa, Rav, from Norway’s Telemark Bryggeri; and Wungong from Nowhereman Brewery in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Picture House, Sutton.

John Previll, Stag & Pheasant manager, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.