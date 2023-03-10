More than two dozen real ales on offer at beer festival across Mansfield and Ashfield venues

The Widow Frost, on Leeming Street and The Stag & Pheasant on Clumber Street, both in Mansfield town centre, as well as The Picture House, on Fox Street, Sutton, and The Regent, on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, will host the festival from March 22-April 2.

The festival features beers from Switzerland, USA and Belgium, alongside vegan and gluten-free tipples.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

The Stag & Pheasant, Clumber Street, Mansfield.

The beers will be priced at £2.35 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export from Belgium, Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA, from the USA, Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, and Sudwerk Reeds Ale, from Switzerland.

John Previll, The Stag & Pheasant manager, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."